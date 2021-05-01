City of Miami Police seek public’s help to find missing man

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The search is on for 27-year-old Latrell Harris.

Harris was last seen near Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key, at around 7 p.m., Friday.

He was last seen wearing red and green floral shorts.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts, call police at 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending