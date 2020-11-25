City of Miami partners with Publix to offer gift cards to residents impacted by COVID-19

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is handing out grocery gift cards to those who are struggling during the pandemic.

Mayor Francis Suarez and city commissioners partnered with Publix to offer a $250 gift cards to city residents.

The money comes from funding provided by the CARES Act.

“Through this program, we’re going to be able to help roughly 14,000 City of Miami families,” Suarez said. “The only requirement is that you live in the City of Miami and that you sign an affidavit indicating that you suffered a loss of income in COVID-19.”

The mayor said the city will be hosting five events starting Dec. 1 where residents will be able to pick up the cards.

For more information on the program, click here.

