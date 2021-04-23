City of Miami Deputy Police Chief, Commander both relieved of duty amid internal investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two high-ranking police officers in the City of Miami Police Department have been relieved of duty amid an investigation.

City of Miami Police announced Friday that Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and his wife, Commander Nerly Papier, have both been relieved of duty, with pay, as of Friday, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Police said there will be no further comment.

Deputy Chief Papier recently served as interim chief of the department.

It remains unclear why the pair have been relieved of duty.

