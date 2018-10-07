City of Coral Springs hosts Artoberfest

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Coral Springs put its own twist on Oktoberfest with the Artoberfest event.

The event was held in front of the city house lawn at 9500 Coral Springs Drive, Saturday.

Attendees got to enjoy a day of German traditions, entertainment, plenty of beer and artwork displayed by local artists.

There was also a stein holding competition and a yodeling contest.

Proceeds from the alcohol sales will benefit the Coral Springs Museum of Art.

