Christmas in July: Santa makes a stop at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s Christmas in July for some very special kids.

Santa Claus paid a visit to young patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, Thursday.

Old Saint Nick handed out gifts and posed for pictures, giving the children a brief distraction from life in the hospital.

“A lot of these kids, some of them have some types of terminal illness or serious illness, and unfortunately, that day to day of getting medications, therapy — it’s a toll on them,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Manuel Arango, “so I think it was a great idea or very important to bring them out here and distract them for a little while.”

The kids were also able to explore a fire truck and were taught fire safety skills.

