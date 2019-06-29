Child, mother hospitalized after being struck by car at Miami crosswalk

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman and her child to the hospital after, police said, they were hit by a car while crossing an intersection in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash Near Northwest 27th Avenue and 20th Street, Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle involved was traveling eastbound on 20th Street when they attempted to make a right turn on 27th Avenue.

At the same time, officials said, the victims had entered the crosswalk, and it was at that moment that they they were struck.

Paramedics transported the child and her mother to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Police have not identified the victims or disclosed the child’s gender, as they continue to investigate.

