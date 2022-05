EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A child on a bike was struck by a car leaving them injured.

The incident happened on Northwest 88th Street and North Miami Avenue, Wednesday.

Footage showed the windshield of the car damaged from the collision.

Officials said the child is in stable condition.

