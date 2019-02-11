Chihuahua recovering after being found abandoned at Cutler Bay bus station

A Chihuahua puppy who was found in “ruff” shape at a bus station in Cutler Bay is on his way to a happy ending, thanks to a good Samaritan and some dedicated caretakers. Three-month-old Nacho is recovering and has already secured a forever home after, officials said, someone dumped him along South Dixie Highway and 200th Street.

Dr. Maria Serrano, Chief Veterinarian with Miami-Dade Animal Services, said the canine was found in neglected condition. Weighing in at less than a pound, he was hours from death, noted Serrano.

“He was in such bad shape that he needed urgent, immediate intensive care,” Serrano said. “You could see all of his spine. You could see all of his ribs. He was extremely dehydrated and pretty much had no more blood left in his body. I think he would have died that night.”

Nacho was found Jan. 24 inside a crate by a garbage can with no food or water.

A good Samaritan spotted the dog and called Miami-Dade Animal Services.

That night, the dog went home with Serrano and received the first of three blood transfusions. “It’s not OK to treat animals this way,” Serrano said. “It’s not OK to leave an animal to die.”

But officials said that’s exactly what someone did. Animal services released a flier, hoping it would help track down the person who left the dog to die.

Meanwhile, Nacho has beaten the odds and has been getting special care at Miami Veterinary Specialists. The dog has since gained two and a half pounds and has a new life far from the abuse of its past after being adopted by a local family.

“He’s playing. He’s happy. He’s healing. He’s sweet,” Serrano said. “He’s a living creature, and nobody deserves to go through that.” If you have any information on who may have abandoned Nacho, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) -