Checkers employee shot in parking lot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Checkers in Pembroke Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the fast-food chain along Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 40th Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where crime scene tape could be seen blocking off the area, as well as multiple evidence markers.

As a result, Hallandale Beach Boulevard is shutdown eastbound at Southwest 40th Avenue.

An employee at the restaurant said the man shot was his co-worker.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken o he hospital with injuries that were not life-threatning.

Deputies are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

