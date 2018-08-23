Charges dropped for teacher accused of improper relationship with student

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student has been cleared of any charges.

A judge dismissed the case against Alex Osuna, Thursday, ruling the former biology teacher didn’t know the person he was sexually involved with was a home-schooled high school student.

The 35-year-old told officials he believed the girl was in college.

The pair met at Miami Palmetto High School, where Osuna taught biology, and exchanged explicit texts and photos for several months.

Miami-Dade Public Schools said Osuna will not be allowed to work for the district again.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.