COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson wanted to do a little extra to help out a local restaurant.

Johnson paid a visit to Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Monday.

After paying his bill, Johnson left a tip of $1,000.

“Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. ‘I LOVE YOU’ he wrote on the receipt.

