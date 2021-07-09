MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the families struggling after the Surfside condo collapse was given a miracle on Friday: their cat was found alive.

Binx, who lived in unit 904 of the Champlain Towers South with his family, was missing since the night of the collapse.

The Black cat was found wandering around the collapse site and a good Samaritan picked him up and brought him to a rescue center in Miami Beach.

Binx belongs to the Gonzalez family. Angela and Devin Gonzalez were seriously injured in the collapse while Edgar Gonzelez remains missing.

Maria Gaspari, a friend of the family, spoke to 7News on Friday and said finding Binx alive was a miracle.

“In the middle of this sadness, we were hoping for good news either for any survivors or any pet,” she said. “As you may know, pets are family and this is a miracle. I’m shaking right now. I’m a friend of a family member and we just got the confirmation that there is a cat, that’s actually Devin’s cat, so I’m sure she’s going to be over the moon knowing that they found her cat. I just can’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it when we received the confirmation. This is a miracle for the whole Surfside community.”

Kitty Campus, Operation PAW and SoBe cats have worked together to save Binx and reunite him with his family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.