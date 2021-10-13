FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cat did not survive a fire that broke out in a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex.

The fire spread through the unit of a one-story building near Southwest 15th Avenue and 11th Place, Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen.

The damage was extensive enough to displace two residents.

The two residents were not injured but their cat died in the fire.

