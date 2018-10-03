Casey Anthony ‘open to having more kids’ according to new report

Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing in Orlando, Fla.,Thursday, July 7, 2011. While acquitted of killing and abusing her daughter, Caylee, Anthony was convicted of four counts of lying to detectives trying to find her daughter. (AP Photo/Joe Burbank, Pool)

(WSVN) - A new report in People magazine says Casey Anthony may be interested in having another child.

Anthony, who was acquitted of murder in 2011 for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in central Florida, told the Associated Press last year that it’s unlikely she would have more children.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

But the new report by the magazine, published Tuesday, says she may have changed her mind.

“For a long time she was like ‘no way,’” a source close to Anthony told People. “But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”

Following the high-profile trial in Orlando, Anthony moved to South Florida, and has occasionally been spotted in restaurants and clubs in Palm Beach County.

“She’s very good at living her life and to hell with what other people think,” the source continued. “If she wants to have another kid, she’ll have another kid. She doesn’t care what you or I or anyone else thinks.”

That statement is similar to what Anthony told the AP in 2017: “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m OK with myself. I sleep pretty good at night.”

Anthony first made headlines in 2008, when Caylee vanished in June. The child’s remains were found in a wooded area near her home six months later.

Prosecutors proved Anthony lied to police, but did not convince the jury she was a murderer. The trial lasted a month and a half, but it took the jury less than 11 hours to find Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder.

She was convicted of four counts of lying to police, but two counts were later dropped. Anthony had served nearly three years in prison while awaiting trial.

Read the full report by People magazine by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.