HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders and concerned residents came together in Hialeah to discuss possible changes to make sure students are safe at Miami-Dade County schools.

Officials at Thursday night’s town hall, hosted by Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Carvalho, said they are trying to come up with effective ways to ensure students are free from danger on school grounds in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

“A lot of the improvements and upgrades we’re making, people are going to be able to see them,” said Carvalho.

Thank you to all who attended tonight’s #MiamiSupTownHall meeting, the first of several taking place in the coming weeks to discuss important issues @MDCPS, including safety, academic programs, budget, and more. To view tonight’s presentation, visit: https://t.co/IgDN148NE9 pic.twitter.com/pt6ihgMtXQ — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 13, 2018

The superintendent said an increase in police presence is a top priority. “Obviously, the positioning of police officers in every single high school, as well as middle school, with a plan leading to the beginning of the next school year of hiring of additional officers to ensure a police officer in front of every single school,” he said.

Thursday’s event was the first in a series of scheduled town halls where officials will hear from students, teachers and staff.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.