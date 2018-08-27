Caretaker accused of beating disabled patient at Sunrise group home

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who cares for disabled people has been accused for harming one of his patients.

Elima Bordenave faces multiple charges, including beating a disabled person.

Sunrise Police said the 45-year-old, who works at 21st Street Group Home in Sunrise, repeatedly struck a man with Down syndrome, soaked him with a hose and then dragged him across a floor.

He met with investigators and confessed to striking the victim but denied using excessive force.

Bordenave’s bond has been set at $75,000.

Bordenave has been indefinitely forbidden from working with disabled people.

