Car slams into gas pump at Doral Mobil station

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas pump was wrecked after a car came barreling through a Mobil station in Doral.

The crash took place near Northwest 107th Avenue and 58th Street, late Sunday morning.

Doral Police responded to the scene and blocked off the gas station while they investigated and cleaned up.

Officials have not provided any details about the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

