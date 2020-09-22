Car salesman, philanthropist Rick Case dies of cancer at 77

(WSVN) - Rick Case, a car salesman and philanthropist known for his dealerships and charitable work throughout South Florida, has died following a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to a family spokesperson. He was 77.

Case, the CEO and founder of Rick Case Automotive Group, died on Monday surrounded by his family.

Rita Case, his wife, released a statement Tuesday night that reads:

“Rick had the most amazing mind for problem solving. He set his goals so high, most could not dream that big. His work ethic and passion to succeed was very intense and always had me chasing to keep up. He always treated me as his equal and allowed me to share in his spotlight of success. Let there be no doubt, Rick created, built, and operated his company with a single passion to be the biggest and best. He spent hours every day educating himself on the latest information about the auto industry and I learned from him every day. I will miss our morning meetings and sharing our “to do list”. He told me he had no doubt I could continue our business success without him. I trust his confidence in me and will make him proud as will our children. He was a wonderful husband and loving father. I will miss him so much; he was truly one of a kind and always so positive. I’m so proud of him and thankful to have shared 40 years with such a special, caring, and supportive husband.”

Recently, Rick Case Automotive Group signed a $50,000 check to Feeding South Florida in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Case is survived by his wife, Rita, his three children, Rick, Ryan and Raquel, and his five grandchildren.

