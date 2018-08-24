Car fire partially blocks eastbound Palmetto Expressway at NW 27th Ave

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 27th Avenue have been partially closed due to a car fire.

The car and emergency vehicles could be seen blocking the three right lanes of the expressway, at around 3:40 p.m., Friday.

Vehicles could be seen getting by only on the far left lane.

It is unknown what led to the fire or if there are any injuries.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.