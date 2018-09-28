Car crashes through elementary school fence in Miami, at least 1 dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a rollover wreck near a school in Miami that left at least one person dead.

The car crashed through a fence at Henry M. Flagler Elementary School, located along the 5200 block of N.W. 1st St.

The body was removed from the scene at around 5 a.m. However, cleanup efforts are just getting underway.

As a result, West Flagler Street is shut down in both directions at Northwest 53rd Avenue.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

