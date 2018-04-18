Car crashes into Miami Gardens daycare

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens daycare was damaged on Wednesday after a car crashed through the fence of a playground.

It happened outside Trinity Church along Northwest Second Avenue and 179th Street.

Police said no one was hurt.

The pastor said on any given day, dozens of children would have been playing there, but on the day of the crash, he had taken the kids to church.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.