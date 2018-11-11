SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car went up in flames near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The vehicle caught fire along Southwest 152nd Street, near the Turnpike exit, Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the blaze ignited when the car’s motor caught on fire.

Cellphone video captured heavy smoke and flames as crews worked to put out the fire.

There was no one inside the vehicle at the time.

No injuries were reported.

