Candlelight vigil held at UM for Parkland shooting victims

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A candlelight vigil was held at the University of Miami, Tuesday night, to honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

About 300 people attended the event on UM’s Coral Gables campus.

Stoneman Douglas alumni who currently attend UM spoke at the vigil.

“My cousin Alex Schachter and family friend Jaime Guttenberg were both victims of the Stoneman Douglas school shooting,” said UM student Ally Rosenberg. “Although I have a major fear of public speaking, I wanted to honor their memories today.”

Grief counselors were provided to those who needed them at the vigil.

Since 2006, more than 125 graduates of Stoneman Douglas have also graduated from UM, and 27 Stoneman Douglas alumni currently attend UM.

Scott Beigel, a 35-year-old cross country coach and teacher who was killed during the shooting, graduated from UM. Beigel was killed as he held open his classroom door for students to take cover.

“And in honor of the 17 individuals that lost their lives in this senseless act of violence, I read aloud their names followed by a moment of silence and the lighting of a candle,” said a speaker at the vigil.

Canes attended the vigil to show their support for the Stoneman Douglas Eagles.

“I’m glad that lots of schools are showing their support,” said one attendee. “I was happy that our school is showing support and that we’re doing this.”

“Something needs to change,” said another attendee.

A remembrance will also be held on Florida International University’s main campus at noon on Wednesday.

