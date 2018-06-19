Candlelight vigil being organized for rapper XXXTentacion

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot dead in Deerfield Beach on Monday, are expected to host a candlelight vigil in Pompano Beach.

Instagram user jordans_n_diamonds said the vigil is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 3671 N. Dixie Highway. The user is asking for white and gold balloons to be brought, along with white candles.

Jordans_n_diamonds wrote, “IN Remembrance of my friend / Bro Tomorrow we will be holding A candlelight for #jahsehonfroy known as @xxxtentacion Please I would love for everyone to attend …”

XXXTentacion was fatally shot on Monday just outside of Riva Motorsports near Sample Road and North Dixie Highway. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, two subjects approached XXXTentacion, and at least one of them opened fire before fleeing.

Deputies continue to search for those involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

