Camera captures armed robbery at Coral Springs gas station

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man was caught on camera robbing a gas station in Coral Springs.

Surveillance video captured the man entering a Mobil gas station, located near Atlantic Boulevard and Coral Springs Drive, March 13.

The man then robbed the gas station clerk at gunpoint, officials said.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

