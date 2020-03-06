Calle Ocho, Ultra Music Festival cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami leaders have decided to cancel Calle Ocho and Ultra Music Festival for 2020 as the concern over preventing the spread of the coronavirus grows.

The announcement of postponing the events until next year was made in a meeting held on Friday morning.

The safety and health of our residents is always our first priority. For this reason, the @CityofMiami and the organizers of Calle Ocho Festival have agreed to cancel this year's event.#Miami #Manolo4oneMiami — Manolo Reyes (@Manolo4Miami) March 6, 2020

Calle Ocho’s cancellation comes two days after reports were made that Ultra Music Festival was postponed for this year.

City leaders and the festival’s official account confirmed the reports saying Ultra will be postponed to March 26 through 28 of 2021.

A notice on Ultra Music Festival’s website and Facebook page stated those who purchased tickets for the event will receive an email on Monday but did not specify if refunds would be issued.

Mayors of other municipalities across Miami-Dade said their scheduled events would remain as planned.

“Jazz In The Gardens is going forward,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III.

“We do have a number of events coming up, and for the time being, the message is we’re staying the course,” said North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham.

The City of Hialeah will not be taking any chances and decided to cancel all events scheduled for March.

