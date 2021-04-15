California woman who went missing in downtown Miami over 2 weeks ago found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - A California woman who went missing in Miami has been found.

Angela Morrisey called police from Medley, Thursday morning.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Morrisey was last seen at a Hialeah gas station in late March.

Her boyfriend reported her missing on March 28, when she disappeared while the two were at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami.

