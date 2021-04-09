Family of woman who went missing at Bayside pleads for information

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a woman who, police said, went missing in downtown Miami while visiting from out of state made a desperate plea as police released a new clue in her disappearance.

According to City of Miami Police, 23-year-old Angela Morrisey was last seen at Bayside Marketplace on March 28.

Her mother, Darnella Melancon, said she and the rest of her family are deeply concerned.

“Anyone who’s seen my daughter or knows her whereabouts, please get in touch with me,” she said. “This is not like her, and with this time going by, approaching two weeks, we are extremely worried.”

Police on Friday released surveillance video of Morrisey at a gas station in Hialeah. The time stamp on the video indicates it was recorded a day after she disappeared.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

