Businesses in several municipalities across Miami-Dade reopen on Wednesday

Related
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of business owners in the cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah are reopening their doors to customers on Wednesday.
Retailers, barbershops, and nail and hair salons are scheduled to reopen with restrictions.
In Miami Gardens, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons are still prohibited from operating, but retail stores are reopening.
In South Beach, Jaime Delatorre was getting his optical shop ready for reopening. He said his business, Eye Max, has been on Lincoln Road for 18 years, and he’s feeling good about bouncing back.
“Bittersweet, but I’m optimistic. I’m an optimistic person, and I believe we can get through this,” he said.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said reopening businesses two days after several other municipalities in Miami-Dade County was the right move.
“We don’t want to rush into an opening because, frankly, while people are excited and a little antsy, we want to make sure that we don’t get too crowded too soon and do something we regret,” he said.
This first phase of reopening in these cities will include most businesses, but restaurant dining rooms in Miami and Miami Beach are not scheduled to reopen until May 27.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that as all of these businesses begin to reopen, there will be an effort to enforce social distancing rules
“If we see widespread abuse and neglect, then we can shut a business down if we have to,” Suarez said.
One barber at Headz Up Barbershop, who goes by the name Juice, said he wished leaders would have reopened the businesses like Broward County.
“The way they did it in Broward was good,” he said. “Everybody across the board said ‘Alright listen, we’re opening Broward and everybody is on the same page for the same day.’ I wish they would have done that for Dade County, you know?”
To read Miami-Dade County’s “new normal” guidelines, click here.
For more information on reopenings in Broward County, click here.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.