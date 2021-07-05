KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Keys will just narrowly miss Tropical Storm Elsa’s full power.

At least one business owner in Key West is preparing to shut down.

The city was mostly sunny for parts of Monday morning, but is now experiencing light rain and gusty winds.

Residents and visitors are racing to experience everything the island has to offer before severe tropical weather starts to roll in.

Niall Bowen’s Old Town Bakery will be closed on Tuesday.

“As far as impact goes, I don’t think that we’re going to have a major weather event here tomorrow,” he said.

Bowen is closing his business because raw materials for baking will have a hard time being delivered, as well as the difficulty of getting outgoing orders to customers through delivery apps.

Tourists are getting in their souvenir shopping done and drinking their shots of Cuban coffee while there’s still beautiful weather in the lower keys.

“It’s just dampening the vacation,” said a woman visiting with her family.

The Myers family from North Carolina may cut their trip short.

“We might leave tomorrow and go up to Miami,” she said.

Harry Apel and Jen Demaria are 30 miles north of Key West on Big Pine Key.

“We’re pretty well prepared,” said Apel.

They have a trailer loaded and are ready to haul out just in case Elsa strengthens. They survived being under the eye of Hurricane Irma in 2017, but their home did not. Neither did their beachside bed and breakfast they own and operate.

“I don’t wanna say as bad as it gets, because we’re alive,” Demaria said, “but we were closed for two solid years.”

After years of hard work, they have reopened and are now taking Elsa very seriously.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have a major impact, but do not ever take anything for granted is kind of the philosophy after everything we’ve been through,” Demaria said.

Most businesses in Monroe County will remain open.

Key West Town Hall will be closed on Tuesday. All bus services in the city have stopped.

Public schools are expected to be open on Tuesday.

