Burning car blocks 2 eastbound lanes on Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have closed two eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway while they clear a car fire that sparked Thursday afternoon.

The right two eastbound lanes at LeJeune Road have been closed while crews work the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

