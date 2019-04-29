Burglars steal spare tires from Miami rental car business — twice

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the repeat burglars who targeted a rental car business in Miami for spare tires.

Surveillance video shows one of the subjects jumping the fence at the Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Northwest 36th Street and 30th Avenue.

The security footage shows the thief throwing the tires over to another person in a waiting car.

Officials said the crooks hit the business twice, on March 28 and April 2, taking a total of four tires.

Investigators said the subject caught on camera had a beard and was wearing glasses, a blue and white baseball cap, a black and blue sweater with a NASA logo in the front, dark colored pants and sneakers.

Police said the thieves took off in an older model, four-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

