Burglars rob South Florida home of savings, jewelry

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking information regarding a burglarized South Florida home that left the residents robbed of their savings and their dreams of becoming homeowners.

Crooks broke into a home on the 200 block of Northwest 48th Place in Miami on July 15 around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said a neighbor’s camera caught a white SUV suspiciously cruising down the street.

The people in the SUV drove down the street a couple of times allegedly eyeing the home with no cars in its driveway.

“They stop. They look in the side of the door of the house,” said Gaby, the victim. “You see them coming back, and that’s when they try to break in.”

Minutes later, the SUV pulled in front of the house, hidden by nearby hedges. The thieves entered the victim’s home through the side door.

“They came through here. They actually went down here and took everything,” said Gaby as she pointed to her cabinet. “They went through the closet. They went through jackets.”

Approximately 13 minutes later, the SUV took off.

The family came home and found their home ransacked and their gold chains, cash and sense of security — gone.

“The chain was gone. The money was gone. I guess they’re experts, they’re professional crooks. So, safe? I don’t feel safe at all,” said Gaby. “We just have to move, I mean, we don’t feel safe at all.”

Their down payment for a new house was stolen along with about $20, 000 in jewelry and cash.

With help from family and money from selling their cherished 1964 Impala, the couple along with their two children managed to buy a house elsewhere, Wednesday.

“These are professional people that know what they’re doing,” said Gaby.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

