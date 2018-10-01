SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, broke into a dollar store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the burglar targeted a Dollar General located near Southwest 112th Avenue and 224th Street, overnight Monday.

Investigators said it appears the subject used a rock to break into the front door. Once inside, he ransacked the store, triggering the alarm.

Officers managed to catch the perpetrator in the act and took him into custody.

