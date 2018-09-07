Bullets fall out of gun as woman tries to rob Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a woman who tried to rob a Fort lauderdale gas station, only to be thwarted by her own gun.

Video shows the woman entering a Chevron gas station near West Commercial Boulevard and 31st Avenue on July 31.

The woman pulls out her gun and demands cash from the clerk. However, according to employees at the gas station, the bullets fell out of the gun.

The woman then knocks over several items on the counter and then rushes out of the store.

“Obviously, she didn’t know how to use a gun, and I don’t know how the bullets fell out, but [attendant who was working at the time] was very lucky ’cause she pushed in like this, and that’s when the bullets come out,” said an employee at the store.

Police are looking for a woman between the ages of 20 and 25, approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall with a medium build. The woman was wearing all black and a mask at the time of the attempted robbery.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

