BSO uses detection device to find illegal drugs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is fighting fentanyl with a new detection device.

The device, called MX908, and it can quickly and safely figure out the presence of illegal drugs.

By identifying the substances in trace amounts, the field detection helps operators limit larger exposure.

“It is a form of technology that gives us a chance to detect effectively what type of drugs that we’re dealing with on a range of different types, from methamphetamines to fetanyl to cocaine, et cetera,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

BSO started using the device last November.

