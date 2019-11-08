BSO searching for missing elderly Lauderdale Lakes woman with Alzheimer’s

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing out of Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO said 82-year-old Leonie Toussaint was last seen at her home near Northwest 49th Avenue and 26th Street Thursday afternoon.

Toussaint has a medium build, and gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 4 feet 11 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Toussaint was last wearing a pink floral dress and a dark-colored scarf on her head.

Police said Toussaint suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and only speaks Creole.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

