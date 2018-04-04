BSO: Pompano Beach barricaded suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man who barricaded himself inside a Pompano Beach home has died.

Deputies responded to the home near Southwest 14th Court and McNab Road, Wednesday morning.

According to BSO, deputies were serving an eviction notice to the man when the situation escalated. The man reportedly opened fire at the deputies before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies are now clearing the scene.

