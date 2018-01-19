BSO, Pembroke Pines Police to host Shred-A-Thon, pill disposal event

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - If you have a stack of important documents laying around or expired medications that you need to get rid of safely, you can take care of both at one event.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Pembroke Pines Police Department are working together at hosting the Shred-A-Thon and Operation Medicine Cabinet events together.

We are so excited to partner with @PPinesPD for the Shred-A-Thon and Operation Medicine Cabinet this Saturday at the Pembroke Pines City Center (601 City Center Way) from 10 am- 1 pm. pic.twitter.com/fAS6FdWsya — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 18, 2018

The events, being held at the Pembroke Pines City Center, give residents the chance to safely dispose of important documents and expired medications, without fear of the items falling into the wrong hands.

Residents who drop off expired medications will also receive a gift card.

The events will take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

