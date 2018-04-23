BSO issues all clear at North Andrews Gardens Elementary after call of shots fired

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale elementary school was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to reports of shots fired in the area.

According to Broward Schools, North Andrews Gardens Elementary School was on lockdown after a call came in to the Broward Sheriff’s Office of shots fired around the school.

Just before noon, the Broward Sheriff’s Office issued the all clear after making sure the school was safe. Officials believe that the call was a hoax.

However, parents were still fearful for their children’s safety and frustrated at the unknown caller.

“I didn’t know what happen, that people come to do something in the school,” said a parent. “They don’t have nothing to do. They need to go to work, whatever, you know? This is so sad.”

Students were also scared after hearing that police locked down their campus.

“There were like nine or eight police [officers that] came to the school,” said a student. “We don’t know what happened.”

“I said, ‘It’s crazy ’cause they have helicopters and everything,'” said another student.

Detectives have yet to identify the caller.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

