BSO investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man after duplex fire in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a death they said is suspicious after a man was found dead by rescue crews inside a Wilton Manors duplex that had caught fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene along the 200 block of Northwest 25th Street, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, when firefighters arrived, they said they saw some smoke coming from one of the units of a duplex.

“There’s a resident inside the apartment complex that had called it in,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan. “They said when they saw smoke barely coming out of the apartment, when they went up to the apartment, the door and windows felt hot. They immediately went back to their apartment, and they called 911 at that time.”

When firefighters entered the apartment, they found one man deceased.

“They found light fire but moderate smoke through the entire apartment and located the individual inside the apartment,” Gollan said.

“We had thought everyone had gotten out OK,” said next door neighbor Mike Mayberry, “and then like 10, 15 minutes later, the firemen brought the person out. With smoke you’re somewhat lucid. You get up, you get out real quick, and so the fact that he was in there and passed away was totally shocking to all of us in the neighborhood.”

Rescue crews were able to save dogs that were in the backyard.

The fire has since been extinguished. Firefighters believe it started at the back of the property.

“He had two dogs, and he would walk them every morning and afternoon, so you’d see him all the time. It was just very tragic for all of us in the neighborhood,” said Mayberry.

Wilton Manors Police, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and FLFR crews could be seen at the scene of the fire.

BSO crime scene units were also spotted at the scene.

The cause of the fire and the man’s death both remain under investigation.

