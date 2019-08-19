BSO firefighters rescue ducklings from Weston drain

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to rescue eight ducklings from a drain in Weston and return them to their mother.

In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said a resident called 911 after hearing chirping coming from a nearby sewer drain.

Firefighters responded to the call and were able to pick up eight ducklings stuck in the drain.

After a resident called 911 reporting chirping from a Weston sewer drain, all eight ducklings were carefully removed from the drain by BSO firefighters and reunited with their momma who was anxiously awaiting their return. pic.twitter.com/thBPCgWQ3B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 18, 2019

Their mother waited on the grass nearby before all of her offspring were returned back to her.

