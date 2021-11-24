OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a man who went missing missing in Oakland Park..

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Khristopher Langley had been last seen near the 1500 block of Northeast 33rd Street, Monday evening.

Langley stands at around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has brown eyes and a black ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray shorts.

Wednesday afternoon, detectives with BSO’s Missing Persons Unit confirmed they found Langley.

