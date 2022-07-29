POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Deputy hit a pedestrian with their marked vehicle.

The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Ocean Drive in Pompano Beach, Friday.

Video footage showed damage on the front window to the police cruiser.

Deputies said the on-duty deputy struck a man with his patrol car.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The BSO deputy was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the area.

North Ocean Drive has been closed off from the 1000 and 1300 blocks on the street.

It was been advised to avoid the road if you are traveling in that area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

