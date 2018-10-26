BSO deputies arrest Dania Beach man in child porn case

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a Dania Beach man on numerous child pornography charges.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Roger Aiudi on Thursday following a months-long investigation by the agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Investigators said Aiudi had 13 pornographic images of children and dozens of other images showing children in promiscuous positions.

Aiudi, who blogged about children’s water polo events in South Florida, also had hundreds of images of children playing the sport throughout Broward County.

“In some instances, the pictures of children in bathing suits at water polo events were cropped to focus on their genitalia area or buttocks,” a BSO release said.

Children in the pictures appear to be as young as five years old and as old as 18, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Aiudi reported having chest pains during his arrest and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he remains in custody.

He faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of using a computer to compile child pornography.

Investigators say they believe there may be other unidentified victims. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Aiudi is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas McInernery at (954) 888-5321.

