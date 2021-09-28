TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A man who Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had named as a person of interest in a South Florida burglary has been cleared.

That man could be seen on video standing at the front door of a Tamarac home and knocking about 10 minutes before the crime took place.

Detectives have confirmed he was not involved in the burglary.

Deputies are still searching for the person who committed the crime. They said it happened last Thursday at a home on Sanibel Drive near Northwest 80th Street.

The crook busted in and took $1,500 worth of valuables.

If you have any information on the crook responsible, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.