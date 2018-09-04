BSFR rescues construction worker trapped on roof in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue saved a construction worker who was trapped on top of a building in Deerfield Beach.

Fire Rescue responded after the worker broke his leg, trapping him on top of a building.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a technical rescue 266 W Hillsboro Blvd @Deerfieldbeach Construction worker fell, broken leg, stuck on roof #technicalrescue pic.twitter.com/E8a82mJqnr — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 4, 2018

Firefighters saved the worker and transported him to the hospital.

It is unknown how the worker broke his leg.

