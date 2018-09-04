BSFR rescues construction worker trapped on roof in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue saved a construction worker who was trapped on top of a building in Deerfield Beach.
Fire Rescue responded after the worker broke his leg, trapping him on top of a building.
Firefighters saved the worker and transported him to the hospital.
It is unknown how the worker broke his leg.
