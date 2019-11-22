BSFR offers safety tips for frying turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Many who celebrate Thanksgiving enjoy eating their turkey fried, but the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Department is offering tips to make sure the dangerous cooking method is done safely on the holiday.

On Friday morning, firefighters held a demonstration in Fort Lauderdale to show the safe way to fry a turkey.

Officials said the poultry needs to be thawed out and dry before being put into a fryer.

Fryers should not be filled with an excessive amount of oil or else when the turkey is placed inside, the oil may overflow, come in contact with the flame and eventually cause an explosion.

“What was just demonstrated here was an explosion, really, of oil making contact with an open flame,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Chief Michael Kane. “That fire was over 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. It could easily scar, could easily burn skin, could easily singe your hair. It could be very damaging to your body.”

Those who decide to deep-fry their turkeys should do so outside, at least ten feet away from any structures. Firefighters also said to avoid trees and overhang roofs.

Children and pets should be kept away from the fryer and a fire extinguisher should be on hand nearby.

“Keep in mind too, the clothing that you wear could ignite,” said Kane.

Those who are cooking should wear protective clothing like long-sleeved shirts, pants and gloves.

