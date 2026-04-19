FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As momentum builds for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, a youth camp is helping children go for the goal.

The camp provided 200 children with professional on-field training and confidence building drills in Fort Lauderdale.

Hosted by Hyundai Motor Company and two time World Cup winner Mia Hamm, they hope to inspire the next generation of players ahead of the world’s biggest tournament.

“It’s about the kids, I mean the opportunities they have, play on a surface, like this, come out and celebrate the game, obviously there’s a big tournament happening this summer and to get everyone excited, but to have these kids be a part and share the love of the game with them is so important,” said Hamm.

The camp highlighted the significant growth of soccer and South Florida’s investment in the sport.

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