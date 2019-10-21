Woman’s car shot at 9 times outside Hollywood home; believes son was target

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman experienced quite a scare after someone fired a barrage of bullets at her car outside her home.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Pershing Street in Hollywood, Friday night.

The woman miraculously wasn’t hit, but she thinks she knows who the shooter was looking for.

“It’s a bullet right here in the driver’s seat where I was sitting at,” said Carla, the victim, “and there’s a bullet hole in the back.”

Carla said it is a miracle she is alive today.

“I’m blessed. I’m blessed. Not lucky, I’m blessed. Nine shots?” said Carla.

She was sitting inside the car outside her home when her car was riddled with bullets.

“Nine bullets? And look how big them holes is,” said Carla. “That could’ve been my body.”

Carla was too shaken up to show her face. She could not think of anyone who would want to harm her.

She said whoever fired the shots was likely targeting her son.

“My son called from the jail, and that’s when we put two and two together,” said Carla. “The people that you was beefing with came back, thought it was you, but it was me.”

Carla said she is having a hard time sleeping at night, as she feels she could’ve been killed. She said she just wants the violence to end.

“This shooting gotta stop,” said Carla. “They just killing. Every other week it’s a shooting ’round here, and it’s getting terrible. It’s crazy.”

Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

